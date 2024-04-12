NFF Appoints Manu Garba As Golden Eaglets’ Coach 11 Years After Winning U-17 W/Cup

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Manu Garba as the head coach of the U-17 male team, the Golden Eaglets, 11 years after he guided them to the World Cup.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Garba led the Golden Eaglets to win the FIFA U17 World Cup for Nigeria in the United Arab Emirates in 2013, Nigeria’s fourth triumph at that stage.

READ MORE: Paris 2024 Olympics: Super Falcons Coach Demands Provision Of Adequate Preparations By Sports Minister, NFF

The squad included Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Taiwo Awoniyi.

However, the team, finished as runners-up at the African U17 Championship in Morocco after a penalty shootout defeat by Cote d’Ivoire before conquering the world for Nigeria’s fourth title.

According to a statement via NFF website, partly reads: “The former Nigeria international will now immediately resume the role and take charge of the team’s preparations for next month’s WAFU B U17 Championship, taking place in Ghana.”