“I’m A Man” – Bobrisky Declares In Court

Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, admitted to being male during his hearing before the Federal High Court in Lagos State, on Friday.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro sentenced him to six months in prison without the option of paying a fee, for naira abuse.

Before the sentence, the judge inquired about his gender, and he swiftly stated that he was a man.

When the judge asked, “Are you a man or a woman?” Bobrisky responded, “I am a man.”

According to Awogboro, the judgement would serve as a deterrence to others who are found abusing and mutilating the naira.