Mohbad’s Father Launches GoFundMe Account, Pleads For Donations To Attain Justice For Late Son (Video)

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian musician Mohbad, has received varied comments online following the newest development, which he presented in a new video.

In a video circulating on social media today, April 12th, 2024, Mohbad’s father revealed that he has set up a GoFundMe account for his late son.

Speaking further, Mohbad’s father encouraged Nigerians to donate to the GoFundMe account, emphasising that it is the greatest way to obtain justice for his late son Mohbad.

It should be noted that Mohbad, real name Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

However, the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death has grown, making justice impossible to achieve.

In his words,

Thanks to all Nigerians for taking care of me and thanks about my late son too, please I implore you, the GoFundMe I told them to create on my behalf is with Bukky Jesse and also the Access Bank account, everyone who wants justice I implore you to join hands and donate, that’s the one I asked them to open in Aloba’s name after that I didn’t discuss with anyone about GoFundMe or any other account, but I want to beg everyone to help me donate from Bukky Jesse, so that’s how it is.

