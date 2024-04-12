Crossdresser, Bobrisky Bags Six-Month Jail Term For Naira Abuse

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, April 12, 2024, sentenced Idris Okuneye, often called Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment over mutilation of the Naira notes.

On Friday, April 5, 2024, he was charged with four counts of mutilation of Naira notes totaling N490,000.

The court, however, dropped the money laundering accusations but convicted him of Naira Abuse after he admitted to the offence.

Justice Awogboro had, thereafter, ruled that “upon the admission of guilt by the defendant, testimony of PW1 and following the evidence tendered, the defendant is declared guilty as charged.”

In his plea for mercy, Bobrisky said: “I am a social media influencer, with five million followers; and in all honesty, I was not aware of the law. I wish I can be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers against the abuse of the Naira.”

Also, his lawyer had said: “He will lead the crusade against the abuse of Naira. He is also an employer of people ; and if he goes to jail, the people he employs will suffer. He has cooperated with the EFCC and has not wasted the time of the court. We urge the court to caution the defendant and allow him to go. He has given evidence that he will be useful to the country. We urge you to grant a non-custodial sentencing option of fine.”

After listening to both parties, the Judge had deferred judgment in the matter to Tuesday, April 9, 2024 and also ordered that he be remanded in the EFCC custody.

READ MORE: Korra Obidi Hospitalised Following Acid And Knife Attack In UK (Video)

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Awogboro held that “The act of mutilating the Naira notes has become a menace, which has continued to damage the image of the country…

“Enough of people mutilating and tampering with our currencies. It has to stop. His will serve as a deterrent to others.”

The Judge, therefore, sentenced him to six months imprisonment, without an option of fine, from the date of his remand.