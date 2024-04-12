Korra Obidi Hospitalised Following Acid And Knife Attack In UK (Video)

Korra Obidi, a prominent singer and dancer, was hospitalised after being assaulted with a knife and acid in the United Kingdom.

A video showed the singer in anguish as she narrated the horrible event and what occurred during the brutal assault.

The singer was on a live broadcast when she unlocked her door to exit, and an attacker approached her with a knife and acid.

In the video, the singer continued to beg, questioning if the assailant was planning to murder her and why she had such a bad motive against her.

Sharing a video of the attack, Korra ObidiKorra Obidi said:

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream. There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call. If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot.”

