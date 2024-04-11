Jnr. Pope: Actor Guild Takes Severe Action Against Adamma Luke, Suspends Movies Featuring Riverine Regions

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has taken severe measures against prominent producer Adamma Luke, suspending films involving riverine locations indefinitely in the wake of Junior Pope’s passing.

It should be noted that sorrowful news surfaced yesterday about the horrible and untimely death of Junior Pope, who drowned in a river in Anam, Anambra state.

Adamma Luke is the producer of the movie that actor Junior Pope was featured in before his untimely death.

Following his demise, several netizens took to social media to criticise movie producer Adamma Luke for failing to provide life jackets for the actor.

In a statement released by the AGN President, Emeka Rollas on its Instagram page, the association has suspended all movies involving riverine area and boat riding across the country.

All actors have been barred from featuring in any movie produced by Adamma Luke Indefinitely.

Movie shoots around the country on Thursday, April 11th, have been cancelled.

READ MORE: Marriage Done And Dusted For Me – Iyabo Ojo Affirms

The statement reads,

“11th April 2024

FROM: OFFICE OF THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT

TO: ALL NOLLYWOOD

Following the tragic incident of boat mishap that claimed the life of Mr John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope and four other crew members at waterside of River Niger Cable point Asaba on 10th of April 2024 on a movie set titled “The other side of Life” produced by Adamma Luke. The Leadership of the Guild has taken the following decisions

1.All Films that involve riverine areas and boat riding is hereby suspended indefinitely

2. No Shoot on all locations Nationwide on Thursday 11th April

2024

3. The film titled “Another side of Life is suspended indefinitely 4. No actor is allowed to work with Adamma Luke as a producer till further notice

5. While we keep searching for the bodies of the remaining persons may their soul rest in peace

Yours Sincerely,

DR, Ejezie Emeka Rollas MON

National President

08065192303”

SEE POST: