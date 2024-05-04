I’d Rather Work With Carter Efe Than Portable – Young Duu Declares (Video)

Oluwabamishe Abioro, also known as Young Duu, has decided who he would rather partner with among his bosses.

In an interview with Hip TV, he stated that he would like to collaborate on music with skit maker Carter Efe rather than vocalist Portable.

This is coming after Young Duu accused Carter of not paying him for their music collaboration, named ‘Oyinmo’.

Despite not receiving any money from the ‘Machala’ crooner, the 20-year-old singer expressed his desire to collaborate with Carter Efe.

According to him, Carter is more influential and has more contacts than Portable.

It is worth noting that Young Duu began his music career before his rise to prominence in 2023, when he signed with Zeh Nation, a record company run by Popular and Controversial Street Pop Artist Portable.

However, he was forced to leave the record label as Portable claimed Young Duu had not contributed to the label’s success since joining.

He later quit the music label in favour of Carter Efe, a Nigerian comedian and vocalist. The duo released the smash song ‘Oyinmo’, which made ripples throughout music streaming platforms.

Comparing Carter with Portable, he said, “I will rather work with Carter Efe than with Portable because he has more connections and if he is ready to do something, he do it.”

“It is not that Portable does not have connections, he has connections too but I know what I’m saying”.

SEE VIDEO: