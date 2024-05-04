World Press Freedom Day: Kano Govt. Denies Claim Of Journalist Hit By Stray Bullet At Government House

A journalist with Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV) in Kano State, Naziru Idris Yau, was on Friday, hit by a stray bullet inside the Government House in Kano State.

However, setting the records straight, spokesperson to the State Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, categorically denied such happened.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:30pm and was immediately rushed to the government house clinic for treatment.

The medical personnel at the clinic said the journalist was lucky because the bullet was not shot at close range.

Yau was subsequently discharged after the site of injury was treated.

The origin of the stray bullet is yet to be ascertained but police officers attached to the government house have commenced an investigation into the matter.

The incident, which happened on the occasion 2024 World Press Freedom Day, brings to the fore the threats journalists face in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: We’ll Continue With N70bn Corruption Case Against Matawalle – EFCC ‌‌Assures Protesters

Tofa noted that contrary to reports making the rounds, the journalist sustained injuries from the metal debris from an ongoing construction at the Government House.

The statement partly read, “The attention of Kano State Government has been drawn to a one-sided media report on social media revealing that a journalist, with the state Television station, attached to the Government house was hit by a stray bullet.

“The incident, which occurred amidst a flurry of misinformation, sparked widespread concern and speculation regarding the safety of journalists covering events at the government house.

“For clarity purposes, Naziru Yau, the reporter of the state television station was not hit by any stray bullet. Instead, he sustained injuries from the metal debris emanating from an ongoing construction at the Kano State Government House, an area that has been barricaded for caution.

“The truth of the incident emerged when medical professionals at the Government House clinic disclosed the true nature of Mr. Naziru’s injuries.”