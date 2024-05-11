Rivers Crisis: Fubara Fueling Impeachment Process With Reckless Comments, Actions – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has posited that the “egregious actions” of Governor Siminalayi Fubara are indicators he needs to be impeached.

The APC also dismissed Fubara’s claim that the Martin Amaewhule-led group of lawmakers at the State House of Assembly are non-existent.

National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a Friday statement said the Governor’s declaration was “reckless” and a “direct affront” to the nation’s constitution which vested legislative authority on the House.

“The PDP tendered a hogwash argument that by Section 109 of the Constitution, the 27 House of Assembly members who defected from PDP to APC have forfeited their seats, and echoed the Governor’s declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly is non-existent.

“Contrary to PDP’s assertions, it is not the APC that is calling for the impeachment of Governor Fubara. Rather, by his egregious actions, conduct and infantile comments, Fubara is actively and vehemently precipitating his impeachment.

“Governor Fubara’s declaration that the Rivers State House of Assembly does not exist is not only reckless, it is a direct affront to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution, and vested with the legislative authority of the state. The members of the Assembly were elected by the good people of Rivers state in the same manner that Fubara was elected Governor,” Morka said.

The APC noted that the said 27 APC lawmakers “did not lose their membership of the Assembly by virtue of their decampment,” quoting Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution.

The Party added that “only a properly constituted court of law can make a determination as to whether a member of the House of Assembly has vacated his seat in accordance with that provision of the Constitution,” hence, the 27 lawmakers “remain the constitutionally recognised and authorised members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.”

According to the statement, Fubara’s “demolition” of the House of Assembly complex “remains one of the most brazen attacks on democratic institutions in our nation’s history.

The state’s opposition party further stated that the governor continues to “conduct the business of government unhinged, and in total contempt of the state legislature,” while he “expends the state’s resources without regard to appropriation and public procurement laws.”

Fubara, on Wednesday, had barred all heads and officials of the 23 LGs in the state from appearing before the state House of Assembly.

He warned that any chairman who appeared before the lawmakers risks being sacked.

Recall that on December 11, 2023, the 27 lawmakers who are supporters of former Governor Nyesom Wike – the present Minister of the Federal Capital Territory; defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Chief Tony Okocha, had earlier on Tuesday called on the pro-Wike loyalists of the State House of Assembly to immediately commence an impeachment process against Fubara.

Reacting, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a press briefing on Wednesday, cautioned the APC to discard any thought of a forceful takeover of the state leadership.