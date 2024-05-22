Cross River Assembly Impeaches Speaker Over Alleged Misconduct

The Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Elvert Anyambem, has been impeached.

The Speaker was removed from his role on Wednesday by members of the House, over alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was gathered that majority of the lawmakers passed a no-confidence vote on the Rt. Hon. Ayambem, about 11 months in office.

The impeachment motion was moved by Hon. Effiom Ekarika representing Calabar South 1 Constituency and seconded by Hon. Omang Charles Omang representing Bekwarra State Constituency.

READ MORE: Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara — APC To Rivers Assembly

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Hon Elvert Ayambem, was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly in June 2023.

Ayambem represents Ikom 2 State Constituency in the Houses of Assembly.

According to Vanguard, after impeaching him, the mace was taken away by the members.