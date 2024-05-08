Begin Impeachment Proceedings Against Fubara — APC To Rivers Assembly



The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, on Tuesday, asked the State’s House of Assembly to resume its impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that in December, the House withdrew its notice on impeaching Fubara after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu interceded on the rift between the Governor and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Both men have been at loggerheads over control of the political structure in Rivers.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt, Tony Okocha, chair of the APC in the state, accused the governor of “insulting” Tinubu.

“It’ll be foolhardy for us to sit down and see someone way less than Mr President insult him under our very nose,” he said.

READ ALSO: Current Rivers Assembly Is Unconstitutional, I Only Allowed Them To Exist, I Determine Your Existence — Fubara To Rivers Assembly

“It is also an absurdity to see the governor espouse impunity and intimidation on people who are members of our political party, and we stand akimbo doing nothing.

“As representatives of Mr President we won’t sit here and see the governor insult the President. We won’t sit here to see the governor declare on his own as if he’s a court to declare Assembly members’ seats vacant.

“To that extent, in consultation with my party, we are directing APC members who are in the Assembly to immediately commence the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara.

“And if they don’t do that, there’s what they call party discipline, and we shall invoke that section of the constitution and deal decisively with them,” Okocha added.

Fubara had earlier expressed dismay over the attitude of the assembly members to his administration, adding that the lawmakers doesn’t exist to him.