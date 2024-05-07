Current Rivers Assembly Is Unconstitutional, I Only Allowed Them To Exist, I Determine Your Existence — Fubara To Rivers Assembly

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has averred that the existence of members of the State House of Assembly is based on his recognition.

He said this on Monday when some political and traditional leaders from Bayelsa State visited him at the government house in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers.

Fubara who said members of the State Assembly do not exist, added that he decided to “give them a floating” through a peace deal initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, he signed the peace deal on the understanding that there was a relationship between him and members of the Assembly.

The Rivers Governor said he has shown restraint in the political crisis rocking the state despite his powers, adding that the other party did not show such.

While lamenting that daily, his supporters suffer intimidation and attacks in the State, he said: “Those group of men who claim that are our assembly members are not assembly members — they are not existing.

“I want it to be on record. I accepted that peace accord to give them a floating. That is the truth.

“There was nothing in that peace accord that is a constitutional issue. It is a political solution to a problem.

“It has gotten to a time when I have to make a statement that they are not existing.

“Their existence is me allowing them to exist. If I de-recognise them, they are nowhere.”