Tinubu’s Re-Election Will Be Easy Once Atiku Steps Down For Obi — Lauretta Onochie



Lauretta Onochie, former chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says the stepping down of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi would make President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election easier.

Recall that Atiku, 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he would happily back a presidential candidate of south east extraction if the PDP zone its presidential ticket to the region.

Reacting, Onochie, a former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in a post via X prayed that Atiku actually steps down for his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi.

“Our Father and our God. Yes, it’s me, your son. I pray that Atiku steps down for Obi, so that 2027 would be an easy job for APC re-election.

“You know I never ask you for anything because you are a responsible father who provides for me, always. Thank you for answered prayer.”