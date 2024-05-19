Soludo Requests Emergency Meeting With Organised Labour Over Minimum Wage Ultimatum

The confrontation over the minimum wage between the Organised Labour and Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has entered a new phase.

Recall that National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, wrote a letter accusing Soludo of urging fellow Governors to refuse the 70,000 naira minimum wage.

In a letter addressed to the state Labour, Ajaero gave the Anambra Governor a seven-day ultimatum to address workers’ matters or face an industrial strike.

Ajaero further claimed that Soludo is against worker interests, pointing out his failure to implement the N30,000 National Minimum Wage from 2019, unresolved issues with contributory pension deductions, and stopping the N12,000 special palliative allowance.

Reacting, the State government dismissed these accusations, pointing out the giant strides Soludo has taken to improve the welfare and working conditions of Anambra State workers since March 2022.

To address the situation, Soludo has arranged a meeting with the Labour leaders on Wednesday next week to seek a resolution and avert potential risks.

Soludo’s Press Secretary, Chris Aburime, stated over the weekend that his principal never incited or influenced other state governors against paying the proposed N70,000 minimum wage.

“Instead, he has always been sensitive to the welfare of workers. Even as the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he was quite responsive to staff wellbeing.

“Efforts are already underway to resolve the issue of contributory pension deductions while the agreed 2019 National Minimum Wage of N30,000 is already being paid,” he said.