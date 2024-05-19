“I’m A Royal Prince, I Don’t Take Bribes, It’s Ungodly” – Police PRO

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that it is taboo for him to receive bribe.

Adejobi led this out on Sunday, following the dismissal of a police Inspector, Adabo Mohammed, who was accused of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery, among others.

Mohammed, alongside five others, was said to be a member of an armed robbery gang allegedly responsible for the stealing of N29.8 million from a victim in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

The Force PRO in his reaction to comment over the dismissed officer, via his X handle, told a follower that it is not proper for a prince like him to engage in bribery.

@ValentineKruz14 asked: “Have you taken a bribe before?”

The force’s PRO in his response, said: “No. It’s taboo for a royal prince to take a bribe. Taking a bribe definitely makes someone somewhere cry for many reasons, and it’s ungodly to do so.

“Your main purpose in life is to put smiles on people’s faces. It’s Godly and rewarding. It’s my personal principle and a call to duty.

“I preach this to my colleagues and many others always. May we have the grace to remain steadfast and purposeful in life.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of extortion by officers of the Police Force has been a talk of the town, over the years.

Many Nigerians have also taken to their social media pages to report Policemen extorting them along the road.