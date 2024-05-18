PDP No Longer Relevant In Osun, APC Will Take Over In 2026 – Oyetola Boats

Former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party is no longer relevant in the state.

Oyetola on Friday, expressed confidence that All Progressives Congress will defeat PDP in the 2026 governorship election in the South West state.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy led this out at a rally organised to receive PDP ex-National Deputy Chairman, Shuaib Oyedokun and ex-governorship aspirant on the platform of PDP, Mr Dotun Babayemi and their supporters into APC.

Oyetola said that the defection into the party by Babayemi and his people was an indication that more people from the ruling party would join APC from the PDP before 2026 gubernatorial poll.

He said: “It is an irony that we lost an election over a year ago and there has been no major defection from the party. What we have is the reverse.

“It is the ruling party that is coming to us, which shows that APC remains a party to beat. We have done so well, and people are starting to see that when it comes to governance, the progressive knows how to.

“The way President Tinubu has been governing us, that is what the APC governors in their respective states have been doing.

“I am delighted by the fact that we are not just getting anybody, but people of substance. Like Baba Suaibu, he is a veteran member of the PDP, decamping to the APC. It shows that PDP doesn’t exist any longer here.

“I am confident that in 2026, we are going to take over the state. This is just the beginning because several people are willing to come back to us, and a lot of political heavyweights are coming to join us. I welcome Dotun Babayemi and Alhaji Suiabu Oyedokun to the progressives.”