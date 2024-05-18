Many Trapped As Building Collapses In Niger, Nine Rescued



Nine people were reportedly rescued after a storey building collapsed in the Sabon Gwari area of Minna in Niger State.

Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in Niger, said in statement that the building was used as a warehouse.

According to him, the building collapsed at about 2:50pm on Friday.

While an unspecified number of people are suspected to be trapped in the building, Abiodun said two of the nine victims rescued sustained minor injuries.

The rescued victims, he said, have been taken to the General Hospital in Minna for medical treatment.

“Today 17/05/2024 at about 1450hrs, information was received that a warehouse located along Sabongari collapsed, and the DPO ‘A’ Div Minna mobilized men to the scene for a search and rescue mission with NEMA, SEMA, and Fire Services.

“Nine people rescued. Two of them sustained minor injuries.

“The rescue mission is ongoing and the number of victims is yet to be ascertained, further details will be communicated.”