Man City’s Phil Foden Named EPL Player Of The Season

Manchester City’s Phil Foden has been named as the Premier League Player of the Season.

The 23-year-old, who has 17 goals and eight assists this season for current Premier League leaders Manchester City, was also voted as the Football Writers’ Player of the Year earlier this month.

Foden was a two-time winner of the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season award in 2021 and 2022 and was nominated for the main award alongside Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Virgil Van Dijk and Ollie Watkins this year.

The award was decided by a combination of public votes and votes from football experts.

REAF MORE: Foden Brace Helps Man City Win Derby

Reacting to the latest award, Foden said: “To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of.

“The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs.

“Overall, I’ve been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season.

“I’d like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”