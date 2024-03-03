Foden Brace Helps Man City Win Derby

Manchester United threw away an early lead at Etihad Stadium to suffer a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of their local rivals, Manchester City.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the visitors had led through Marcus Rashford’s sensational eighth-minute strike from 30 yards.

However, in a contest, City dominated, Foden took centre stage.

There was an element of controversy over his second-half equaliser. United boss Erik ten Hag was booked for arguing his side should have had a free-kick in the City half when Rashford went down under Kyle Walker’s challenge.

Contact was minimal and within seconds Foden had curled a superb shot past Andre Onana.

Foden then burst away from Casemiro to score City’s second from Julian Alvarez’s return pass before Erling Haaland rounded off the scoring in stoppage time, after the Norwegian earlier missed an open goal from barely three yards.

The 3-1 win means that Manchester City remain second in the Premier League table with 62 points in 27 games, a point behind first-place Liverpool. As for Manchester United, they are still in 6th place in the league table with 44 points in 27 games.