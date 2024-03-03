Hardship Protest: Tinubu No Longer Respects NLC, We Need New Voices — Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, on Sunday, reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s response to the National Labour Congress (NLC) hardship protest.

Recall that Tinubu who spoke at the Lagos red line launching during the week claimed that organised labour is not the only voice of Nigeria with freedom rights.

He posited the NLC do not represent the sole opinions of the Nigerian people, saying if they want to contest for the presidency, they should wait till 2027.

Reacting via a program on Arise Television, the rights activist said the President no longer respects NLC, urging Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to devise means of protesting the plight of Nigerians independently.

READ ALSO: Current Constitution Can’t Address Nigeria’s Challenges – Anyaoku

“Tinubu is also saying something that I think should be important for everybody and that is to develop new voices because he no longer respects the NLC.

“The civil society movement in the country should also stop waiting opportunistically for a labour strike before we strike on our own.

“Let’s flood the streets tomorrow, he will know that there are real voices.

“They practically hijacked ‘occupy Nigeria’ in 2012. That was where the APC started their political movement. Goodluck Jonathan had not enjoyed power for up to nine months when the occupation of Nigeria happened.

“Why would you say that the NLC should go and wait till 2027? NLC has already told you that they have hardship issues. The only thing that has not changed since Tinubu came into power is minimum wage,” the publisher of Sahara Reporters said.