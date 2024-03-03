Current Constitution Can’t Address Nigeria’s Challenges – Anyaoku

Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, has stated that the current constitution and governance system in Nigeria cannot solve its economic challenges.

The elder statesman disclosed this while speaking with journalists at his country home in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

According to him, poverty, insecurity, and infrastructural breakdown, among others are some of the “serious challenges” in the country that the constitution has failed to tackle.

While condemning the insecurity in the South-East and the assassination of some president-generals by hoodlums, he insisted that the current constitution was a departure from the constitution that the nation’s founding fathers negotiated and agreed.

“These challenges cannot be effectively addressed under the current constitution and governance system we have at the moment

“We cannot effectively address these challenges the challenges are nationwide, insecurity is nationwide. There is greater insecurity in the northern parts of the country than in the southern parts.

“The constitution for a pluralistic state as Nigeria, we have to return to the principles of those, of the constitution agreed by our founding fathers.

“Until we do that, I am afraid that we can not effectively deal with the challenges that face the nation.”