Angry Mob Sets Vehicle Ablaze As Driver Crushes Three To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Three persons met their end on this weekend after they were crushed to death on the Lagos-Ibadan highway.

The incident, which happened around the Kara-OPIC bus stop of the highway, was caused by brake failure of the vehicle involved.

The white Toyota Hilux vehicle with number plate EPE80J reportedly lost control and crashed into bystanders at the bus stop.

The vehicle was subsequently burned by rampaging mob who were agitated by the incident that also left two other persons severely injured.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson for Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, gave the lowdown of the incident in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday.

The injured victims were reportedly taken to Lagos Emergency Centre, Ojota, for medical treatment.

Some persons at the Kara market who claimed to be relatives of the two of the deceased were said to have claimed their corpses for burial.

The other body was said to have been deposited at Idera Morgue, Sagamu

The statement partly read, “The crash occurred at about 2051hrs around Kara -OPIC bus stop.

“Six people were involved in the crash, five males and one female. Two persons were injured while three were killed and they are all male adults.

“The crash involved a Toyota Hilux white colour with registration number EPE80J.

“The cause of the crash was brake failure , the vehicle loss control and ran into people standing at the bus stop.

“The vehicle was set ablaze by angry people due to the killing.”