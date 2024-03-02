Alexer Harry, the estranged wife of musician Harry Song, has issued him a warning.

Recall that the couple’s marriage was thrown into jeopardy weeks ago after a hacked discussion aired online in which they bashed each other.

In a chat, Harrysong threatened to stop caring for his wife if she didn’t abort her pregnancy, explaining that he wouldn’t be responsible for the child because his wife had abandoned his grandma.

Things heated up between the two when his wife, Alexer, questioned whether the ladies they are pimping to him are better than her. Surprisingly, the star claimed that they are far superior to his wife before going on to admire his side chicks.

In a recent post on her Instagram story, she referred to him as a deadbeat father and claimed that if anything happened to their children, he would be held responsible.

She wrote,

“@iamharrysong

If anything happens to my kids, you’ll be held responsible

Deadbeat”.

SEE POST: