“I Was Once Approached To Be Sperm Donor” – Falz

Folarin Falana, otherwiise known as Falz, a Nigerian musician, has disclosed that he was once contacted to donate sperm.

He stated that he declined since the individual was close to him, and he cannot pretend not to be the father when the baby arrives.

During his guest appearance on the most recent episode of the podcast “I Said What I Said,” the singer revealed this.

READ MORE: Toyin Lawani Amazes Many As She Mark 42nd Birthday With Lettuce Made Outfit (Photos)

In his words,

“Someone has asked me to be a sperm donor before. She said, ‘Just donate sperm, you don’t need to worry about parenting.’ I said, ‘You are joking.’

“I refused. It is a bit of a joke, like I know who you are and I would just close my mind [pretend]?”