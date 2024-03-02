“Sex For Roles Is Scam In Nollywood, Don’t Fall For It” – BBNaija’s Bambam Shares Experience

Bamike Olawunmi, also known as Bambam, a Big Brother Naija reality personality and actress, has called the’sex for roles’ issue in the Nigerian film industry a “scam”.

According to her, filmmakers utilised it to exploit eager young women, frequently breaking promises to give them important roles after sleeping with them.

In the newest episode of the Secrets Behind the Scenes podcast, Bambam described how a producer offered her keys to his hotel room after casting her in a cameo part.

The reality star emphasised that “sex for roles” is not worth it and warned budding actresses to avoid falling for it.

She said, “Sex for roles is a scam. It’s not worth it. Some of them [victims] what they are paying them at the end of that production is not more than N50,000, N100,000. Don’t be deceived o! It’s a lie. It [sex for role] is a scam.

“The one that I did waka pass that dem give me N5,000 and the guy [filmmaker] was giving me his hotel room key to hold. Ah! I don’t want to mention names.”