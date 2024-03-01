Mavin Signee Bayanni Recounts Near Death Experience

Abimbola Oladokun, also known as Bayanni, a Mavin Records signee, has revealed a childhood incident in which he unknowingly drank kerosene, resulting in coloured teeth.

On a recent episode of the Menisms Podcast, the singer described an experience from years ago.

He revealed while growing up he gave his parents a lot of trouble.

In his words,

“I gave my parents a lot of trouble when I was growing up. When I was really small, when I couldn’t walk, my mum left me in the kitchen. She was about to put the lantern on, so she poured the kerosene inside a small cup and then she put it beside the lantern and left to do something. She came back and found out that the kerosene she had poured in the cup was empty because I drank everything to the last drop. She didn’t even know because I was still sitting there, keeping my cool”.

He claimed that his mother was oblivious of the issue until she saw he started having hiccups.

“It was when she smelt my mouth that she realised, and my dad wasn’t around that time so there was nobody to calm her down so she drove to the hospital like a mad person,” he said.

READ MORE: Erica Nlewedim Defends Queen, Attacks Man For Criticising Her Engagement

The musician disclosed that the first hospital they visited refused to treat him because he was “too small” and advised his mother to “let it go because there was nothing they could do.”

In conclusion, he said, “Then she took me to another hospital and the doctor was a pastor who assured her that they’d revive me and they did. But I had other issues like my teeth colouration and I’ve had this teeth colouration since then.”

WATCH INTERVIEW BELOW: