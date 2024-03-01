Erica Nlewedim Defends Queen, Attacks Man For Criticising Her Engagement

Erica Nlewedim, a Big Brother Naija Lockdown contestant, has defended her colleague, Queen Mercy Atang, over her engagement.

Recall on Thursday Feb 29, Queen announced her engagement to another man amid birthing a child with Lord Lamba.

The reality actress uploaded a snapshot of herself showing off her engagement ring while clutching her fiance’s hands.

Shola, a social media influencer, responded on his X platform by slamming the reality star for using her ex as a retirement plan after dating other men and having a child out of wedlock.

He stated how Queen has been with her now fiance since 2016, yet she dumped him to explore with other men.

He wrote,

“So I just saw the news about BBN’s Queen getting engaged to a man she’s been with since 2016, but in between she had a baby with Lord Lamba. This is how a lot of women move, it’s a female self-destructive behavior.

There would be a nice guy in the corner, but you wouldn’t take him seriously or you even reject him, then you go to the streets, and explore with men who don’t care about you, men who have no plans of keeping you, become a single mom or a baby mama, then go back to the nice guy who has always wanted you, use him as your retirement plan, and you still win since it’s the innocent nice guy that will have to live with all the mess you did put yourself through.

Nice guys always finish last”.

Erica asked in his comments section how he could be so bitter that he couldn’t even congratulate her on her engagement.

She observed how he was transforming Queen’s wonderful news into something terrible.

She wrote,

“How bitter can a person be to turn someone’s good news into something so negative. No single congratulations”.

