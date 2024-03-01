“I’m Ready For Ngannou” – Anthony Joshua Reveals

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has stated that he is ready to fight Francis Ngannou, noting that the former UFC champion had a strong outing against current WBC champion Tyson Fury.

Joshua and Ngannou will face off on March 8, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou stunned the world in October when he dropped undefeated boxer Fury in the third round of their fight, but he ultimately lost in a split decision.

“I just feel to myself I will always be here and ready to fight any time,” the 34-year-old told Sky Sports ahead of his bout against Ngannou.

“He (Ngannou) had a good outing as well against Tyson Fury who is the current WBC champion. So I think it will be good for me to see where I’m at.”