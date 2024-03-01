Lord Lamba Breaks Silence After Publicly Acknowledging His Daughter For First Time

Kelvin Anagbogu aka Lord Lamba, a popular Nigerian skitmaker, has finally broken his silence on his issue with ex-girlfriend and babymama Queen Mercy Atang.

Recall that there was a lot of commotion on social media after the BBNaija star announced her engagement to another man despite having a child with the skitmaker.

Shortly after Queen’s engagement announcement, Nigerians chastised Lord Lamba for finally acknowledging their child on his social media page, and the comedian responded to the criticism.

Lord Lamba took to Instagram stories to accuse Nigerians of continually falling for sympathy stories, citing a certain @Mike_Premium and God as his witnesses.

He wrote: “@Mike_Premium and God is my witness. I know Nigerians always listen/ fall for pity card.”

See some reactions to his post,

debbyshuga stated: “You and your witness must be crazy 🙄”

sucre_cath said: “Ur body de bite u. Guilty conscience. Queen hasn’t even said anything about u. “No peace for the wicked” 😂😂”

i_amdetolarock queried: “Explain why you didn’t post your daughter on her birthday,Let’s start from there”

