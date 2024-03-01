Revert To Cement Old Prices — Tinubu Orders Dangote, BUA, Others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, instructed Nigerian cement companies to roll back the recent increase in cement prices.

David Umahi, Minister of Works, disclosed the directive on Thursday after inspecting the BUA cement factory in Sokoto State.

The presidential order mandates all cement manufacturers to uphold the previous price, in a bid to alleviate the economic challenges faced by citizens.

His words: “I want to encourage them to abide by the directive of Mr. President so that we can achieve massive housing programme and the renewed hope agenda of concrete roads of by the President.

“When the chairman of the company (BUA) visited Mr President last week, he assured that the 5th line will soon commence operation and with my visit here, I can confirm the 5th line, though waiting to be commissioned has already commenced operation.”

READ ALSO: Senate Extends Retirement Age Of NASS Staff To 65

He however commended the management of the company for ensuring cleanliness within the entire premises of the company.

Accompanied by the Senate Committee Chairman on Housing, Aminu Tambuwal, the Minister said the federal government was embarking on 372 kilometres of road, dual carriageway from Zaria to Sokoto State.

“I am here to see things for myself, as you are aware, the federal government is currently embarking on 372 dual kilometers of road of which the first phase will be done with Asphalt, while the step down will be done with concrete.

“If you calculate the 372 kilometers, because it is dual carriage way into two will give us total of 744 kilometers.

“The second 372 kilometers will be conducted with pure concrete in line with the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.”

Survey done by Information Nigeria revealed that cement is sold between 8,500 to N10,000, depending on location

In Ekiti State, cement is sold at N8,500; Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the price is N9000.

Ogun State sells at N10,000 (Dangote), Sokoto (BUA) is sold for N8,650 and Dangote is N9200.

In Ilorin, the price of BUA cement is N8,700 and Dangote is N9,000.