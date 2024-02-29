Mohbad’s Father Files Lawsuit To Obtain DNA Paternity Test For Late Singer’s Son, Liam

Mr Joseph Aloba, father of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, well known as Mohbad, revealed that his attorneys had filed a lawsuit requesting a Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test for his grandson, Liam.

He stated that the suit was filed at the Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Aloba has further urged the Nigeria Police Force to call on Omomunmi, the late son’s widow, to provide an explanation of her husband’s death.

Wunmi recently stated that she was aware of her late husband’s bullying prior to his death, but that she was powerless to intervene since the bullies in the music industry would not let her speak.

Recently, Mohbad’s father launched a lawsuit in an attempt to identify the reason behind his son’s death by calling further witnesses.

In the motion signed by his legal representation, Aloba cited Ayobami Fisayo, aka Spending, Boluwatife Adeyemo, alias Darosha, and Ibrahim Owodunni, or Prime Boy, as witnesses who were asked to testify in court.

Omowunmi’s testimony, according to Aloba, could be critical in the case.

Part of the statement reads, “It has come to our attention that Omomunmi Adebanjo, the wife of the late Mohbad, has expressed her knowledge of critical information related to his death. We urge the relevant authorities to extend an invitation to Omowunmi Adebanjo to provide her testimony and insights into this tragic event.

“We believe that her cooperation and testimony could be instrumental in shedding light on the circumstances leading to Mohbad’s demise. We implore you (the police) to prioritise this investigation and take swift action to uncover the truth behind Mohbad’s death.

“The Aloba family and the public deserve closure, and justice must prevail.”

Aloba stated that it was his responsibility as the grandfather of Mohbad’s son, Liam, to resolve the paternity dispute.

He said, “As a grandfather to Liam Aloba, I owe the duty of protecting him now, and the future is at stake if the issue of paternity is not resolved now, and it will hurt her and the son in the future. Anyone can call him any bad name which I will not want that to happen to him now or in the nearest future.

“Wunmi Adebanjo, as a mother to Liam Aloba too, it is my thinking and belief that you will not like a situation where, in the future, people will use or call Liam Aloba any unpleasant name.

“Since she wants a court order to do the DNA, my legal team has approached the court in that regard, the suit has been filed. Her legal team should do the needful whenever the court serves them by not frustrating the process so that Liam Aloba, whether he is my grandson or not, deserves the right to a good life without any blemish to his name and his existence on earth.

“If this is the only thing you can do to save him from future embarrassment, please do it for him as a mother; let him have a peaceful life to live.”