Hardship: “My Manh00d Isn’t Rising Again Because Of Nigeria’s Problems” – Charly Boy Reveals

Charly Boy, a Nigerian veteran musician and media icon, has admitted that his manhood has stopped erecting as a result of Nigeria’s problems.

The artist recently appeared as a guest on The Discourse With Ken, a Classic FM radio show, where he accepted responsibility for the country’s current predicament and expressed his severe dissatisfaction.

In his words,

“I am the president of all frustrated Nigerians, na me. My frustration level is very high because I’ve had my own portion of suffering. I’m sure the reason my p**is doesn’t rise is because of the situation of this country,”.

Charly asked Nigerians to accept responsibility for their mistakes and cautioned against blaming political elites, whom he labelled the “ruiners of Nigeria.”

Speaking further, he said,

“In this Nigeria, our ‘ruiners of Nigeria’ I don’t want to call them leaders, contribute to our current problems but our people don’t want to hear the truth. The truth is it is high time we stopped blaming these people. If we had taken the right kind of action this wouldn’t have happened,”

He expressed deep regret for his generation’s prior wrongdoings and emphasised that nothing was done to prevent the problems that exist today from occurring years ago.

He said, “I want to take this opportunity to apologize on behalf of people in my generation because a majority of us were missing in action. We had seen the issues coming right from the military regime, no be today. And most of us, the time that we should have done something, we didn’t now look as criminals have taken over our space and to get them out is a problem.”