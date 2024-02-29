“When It Comes To Paving Way For His Colleagues, No One Comes Close To Olamide” – Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, a social media influencer and adviser, has complimented Nigerian rapper Olamide for paving the way for other afrobeat performers in the music industry.

This is coming after previous debates about who did or did not pave the way for afrobeat performers in the business.

On the X platform, Daniel Regha remarked that Olamide had a tremendous impact on many artists’ careers and went on to teach, uplift, and inspire some young singers.

He claimed that, despite getting little credit for his contribution, no one can match the indigenous rapper in terms of creating the template for afrobeat musicians.

Reducing his impact is unsettling, the well-known critic pointed out.

He tweeted,

“Olamide has impacted on many artistes career, then want ahead to elevate, mentor, & inspire some new-generation artistes; When it comes to paving the way for his colleagues, no-one from his set comes close, but he’s barely given due credit. The rate at which people belittle his impact is upsetting.”

Clearly, the famous rapper’s record label, YBNL, has hosted some of the industry’s most important performers, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Lyta, Fireboy DML, and Asake, among others.