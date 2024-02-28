Phyna Bemoans Having To Lose Weight For New Movie Project

Ex-Big Brother Naija winner and actress Josephine Otabor, also known as Phyna, took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with a condition for a recent movie role.

She disclosed on the X-platform that she needs to shed some pounds in order to feature in a project scheduled to begin in April.

The reality star also stated that while she enjoys tasking projects, this one may be a little tricky.

She tweeted,

“OMG, I have to lose weight, skinny, for a project in April. I love them tasking projects though, but Omo.”

