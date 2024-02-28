‘We Won’t Wait For Anyone To Pursue Killer Herdsmen Who Killed Our Monarchs’ — Sunday Igboho

Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, says he has returned to chase out “killer herdsmen” from the South-West zone.

According to him, South-Westerners must liberate themselves from the killer herdsmen who are terrorising them.

As sighted on social media on Tuesday, the Yoruba nation agitator, addressing a group of people in Yoruba language in Igboho town, Oyo State, Igboho said the people of the South-West do not need soldiers to drive away killer herdsmen from their farmlands.

READ ALSO: Cost Of Governance: Tinubu Orders Full Implementation Of Oronsaye Report On Civil Service Reform

“We need to come together. We should take charge of the security of the South-West. We don’t need to wait for anybody or the government.

“They have taken away our land. Can we still go to the farm again? We cannot go to the farm. They killed our monarchs in Ekiti State.

“We don’t need soldiers for protection. After we pursue them from our land, we will now start farming. We are going to work together with our elders to achieve the security of our land.”

He furthered that he is not working for any politician, adding that he is being watched closely for his next line of action.

Recall that the activist returned to the country three years after he fled for Benin Republic.