Cost Of Governance: Tinubu Orders Full Implementation Of Oronsaye Report On Civil Service Reform

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, directed the full implementation of the Oronsaye report.⁣

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, had in 2011, constituted the Stephen Oronsaye-led panel to identify inadequacies in the country’s civil service.

The committee, in 2012, submitted an 800-page report and recommended the abolishment and merging of 102 government agencies and parastatals.

Several committees and sub-committees were established to implement the report’s recommendations since its submission in 2014, but the recommendations have not been implemented.

The Oronsaye report on public sector reforms, revealed that there are 541 statutory and non-statutory—federal government parastatals, commissions and agencies.⁣

Speaking with journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said Tinubu has approved some reforms based on the Oronsaye report.

Idris said numerous agencies would be eliminated, others combined or restructured to cut governance costs.

He further assured workers that the move would not initially affect jobs.

“In a very bold move today, this administration, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, consistent with his courage to take very far-reaching decisions in the interest of Nigeria, has taken a decision to implement the so-called Oronsaye report.

“Now, what that means that a number of agencies, commissions and some departments have actually been scrapped.

“Some have been modified, marked while others have been subsumed. Others, of course, have also been moved from some ministries to others where government feels they will operate better,” he said

Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, said Tinubu constituted a committee to implement the report within 12 weeks.

The committee will be headed by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).