Moses Bliss Adulates Fiancee, Maria As He Shares Pre-Wedding Photos

Moses Bliss, a Nigerian Gospel artist, and his fiancee, Marie Wiseborn, have shared their pre-wedding images ahead of their wedding.

The couple, who are slated to marry in March, melted the hearts of their fans and followers with their lovely pre-wedding photos.

Moses shared a slideshow of photographs of his wife on his Instagram account, whom he described as his safe haven and peace.

Captioning the picture, he wrote,

“My safe place and peace”, he captioned the photos.

See some comments on his post,

Veekee James wrote, “Love oo

Arshavin John wrote, “Finest couple in town

Eno Senty wrote, “Awwww love birds. I love how you love her. Let it continue forever on God. May this excitement not stop”.

Ib Quake wrote, “Are you guys twins? Because two twins can’t lie

Official Neeja wrote, “It’s the Lord’s doing and it’s marvelous in our sight

