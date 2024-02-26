Noble Igwe Criticises Seyi Law For Threatening To Beat Him Up

Noble Igwe, a popular media figure, has condemned comedian Seyi Law for threatening to beat him up.

In a snippet of his recent conversation with Nedu on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast’, Seyi Law vowed to beat the media celebrity to a pulp if they ever cross paths.

The comedian said;

“Noble Igwe I’m mentioning it publicly, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent….”

READ MORE: “I’m Not A Troll, I Only Give Personal Opinions” – Daniel Regha

Responding to the threat on his X account, Noble Igwe insulted Seyi Law, claiming that he is switching between podcasts while other comedians are on tour.

He tweeted,

“While other comedians your mate are on tour, you are busy moving from one podcast to another @seyilaw1. But then, that’s a tour,”

SEE POST: