NLC: Don’t Bring Your Protest To South-East – Ohanaeze Youths Warn Ajaero



The youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has cautioned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against organizing protests in Igbo land.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President had scheduled a two-day nationwide peaceful rally for February 27 and 28 over the unbearable economic hardship the masses are faced with.

Highlighting the historical injustices faced by the Igbo people in the country, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, via a Monday statement expressed concern that no region has come to their rescue.

He said, “under the government of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, Ndigbo were treated as pieces of garbage, but no other region raised a voice even in sympathy with us.

“It was such that there was no single Igbo man in Buhari’s security council for eight years, but the entire country moved on as though nothing was wrong with it.

“Even under the present government, the South-East has the least number of ministers, and nobody has ever seen anything wrong with it.

“Ndigbo were also not spared during the last general elections owing to some of the choices they made; they faced all manner of insults and attacks; yet no one cared to defend them.

“Why then will anyone want to drag Ndigbo to protest under whatever guise. We say a big ‘No’ to it and warn those planning it to look elsewhere.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our president with whom we are well pleased and we shall keep supporting him.”

Okwu however presented three demands to President Tinubu, which included release of Nnamdi Kanu of the Indigenous People of Biafra, additional state to the South-East and extra ministerial slot.

“These are matters of interest to Ndigbo and not any inconsequential protest,” Okwu added.