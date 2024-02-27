Universal Music Group Acquires Significant Stake In Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records

Universal Music Group (UMG) has purchased a majority share in Mavin Global, which is owned by Michael Ajereh aka Don Jazzy.

This was revealed In a statement issued on Monday, by Don Jazzy on his Instagram page.

Don Jazzy stated that this collaboration is a milestone that recognises their joint talent and hard work while aspiring to raise African music to the world stage.

He claimed that his relationship with UMG will provide more innovation and opportunity, allowing them to display their African talent globally.

In addition to expressing excitement about the new collaboration, he said that this advancement is a result of the commitment of his artists, employees, and most significantly, their fans.

He wrote,

“Dear Mavin Family,

I’m thrilled to announce that Mavin Records has partnered with Universal Music Group, marking a new chapter in our journey. This partnership is a milestone that recognizes our collective talent and hard work, aiming to elevate African music on the global stage.

Our collaboration with UMG will bring more music, innovation, and opportunities, allowing us to showcase African talent worldwide. While we embark on this exciting new path, our core mission and values will remain intact, ensuring that the essence of Mavin and our commitment to pushing musical boundaries continue to thrive.

This step forward is a testament to the dedication of our artists, staff, and, importantly, you, our fans, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in reaching this moment. Together, we look forward to making history, breaking more records, and building a lasting legacy.

Thank you for your continued belief in us. Here’s to our bright future together”.

READ MORE: “I’m Not A Troll, I Only Give Personal Opinions” – Daniel Regha

Many of his colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate him…

See some comment below…

SEE POST: