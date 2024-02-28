‘Nigeria Needs Social Security Bill To Solve Hardship, Palliatives Insufficient’ — Femi Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, says to address economic hardship in the country, there is a need for a social security bill.

Falana who joined the protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the rising cost of living in the country on Tuesday, said the provision of palliatives by the government is not enough to address the current economic challenges.

Advising the government to place priority on social security law and youth employment, he said: “We want a bill for social security in the State, and if Lagos can start, other states will be compelled to follow suit,” he said.

“It is no longer enough to give palliatives; it must be permanently, and that is why a social security bill must be passed by the House in the interest of our people.”

He further commended members of the labour movement for coming to the streets for the protest despite the apparent attempt by the government to restrain them.

“What you (NLC) have done today is a major victory in the annals of our history. The Attorney-General of the Federation wrote to the police that what you are doing today would be contemptuous of the court.

“We replied to the government on behalf of NLC that there is nothing contemptuous in enforcing your rights. In this particular instance, you insisted on your rights and that is why the Inspector General of Police came out today.”