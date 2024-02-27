NLC Suspends Nationwide Protest, Issues FG New Ultimatum

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday night, suspended its two-day nationwide protest amid economic hardship facing the nation.

Recall that Ajaero, had earlier disclosed that the protest was about hunger and not just a clamour for a review of the minimum wage.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued and signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero and General Secretary, Ismail Bello, on today, the union noted that it achieved overwhelming success on day one of the protest.

It also gave the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government a fresh 14-day ultimatum.

The statement partly reads: “To suspend street action for the second day of the protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the 2-day protest on the first day.

READ MORE: “Nationwide Protest Is About Hunger, Not Minimum Wage” – NLC

“However, Nationwide action continues tomorrow with simultaneous Press Conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress including the National Headquarters.

“To reaffirm and extend the 7-days ultimatum by another 7 days which now expires on the 13th day of March, 2024 within which the Government is expected to implement all the earlier agreement of the 2nd day of October, 2023 and other demands presented in our letter during today’s nationwide protest.

To meet and decide on further lines of action if on the expiration of the 14 days Government refuses to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

“Once again, NEC recommits the NLC to continuing defending and promoting the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden masses.”