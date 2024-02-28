Kunle Afolayan Responds To ‘Inappropriate’ Video Of Him And Daughter Dancing Together

Kunle Afolayan, a popular actor and filmmaker, has responded to criticism over his suggestive dance with his daughter, Eyiyemi.

Recall that on Monday, February 26, the dance video went viral and sparked a barrage of critical remarks from online users on social media.

In the contentious video, the 49-year-old actor gripped his daughter’s waist hard and pushed her to his groin area, while she rocked him.

Kunle Afolayan, in an apparent reply to the charges, declared that he is a king who has special favour from Almighty God.

He also stated in his statement that his detractors can only try, but will never succeed, in their efforts to bring him down.

Kunle Afolayan sparked more outrage online with his closing remark on his social media post, which included a phrase from Phyno and Burna Boy’s song “Do I”. He shared a video collage of himself and a photo of him and Eyiyemi.

READ MORE: “You Can’t Give What You Don’t Have” – Uche Maduagwu Slams Judy Austin Over Sermon To Wayward Ladies

He wrote,

“I am a King! I am a child of the most high!

You can only try

Love surpasses everything

Do I look like …”

SEE POST: