Yul Edochie’s Daughter, Danielle Slams Those Offering Her Unsolicited Advice

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his estranged wife May, has lambasted individuals offering her unwanted advice.

On her Instagram story, she mentioned that the one thing she despise is when people try to give her advise she didn’t ask for.

She said their conduct was uninvited and irritating, and questioned if she had asked for one.

She wrote,

“One thing I hate is when people try to give me advice I didn’t ask for.

Like?? Did I tell you I needed advice? It’s so unsolicited and annoying”.

See some comments to her post,

Godstime Eghosa wrote, “Who get time to advice u, when I change ur papa name Dem advice you. As u begin craze so, just continue since u want start seeking attention and clout.

Chiazago wrote, “I too love this Daniella, as Judy no dey refer to her. Na so she no dey refer to Judy, beautiful well trained girl

Dobi9024 wrote, “If I be Daniella I go use this opportunity insult Judy well and keep insulting her. This girl is nice, Judy get kick say e no be me

Mr Think About wrote, “Prodigal daughter

With Celine wrote, “Okay big girl

Adayi David wrote, “Dey play ooo”.

