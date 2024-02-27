Don Jazzy’s Father Beams With Joy Following Mavin’s Record-Breaking Deal With Universal Music Group

Nigerian producer Micheal Ajereh, often known as Don Jazzy, has been trending online in recent hours following announcement of Universal Music Group (UMG) acquiring a controlling stake in his Mavin record label.

Mavin would maintain its autonomy, with Don Jazzy as CEO.

The Mavin label boss took to social media to reveal the deal, which will have positive impact on Nigeria’s music industry.

Additionally, Don Jazzy posted the logos of Mavin and Universal Music Group on Facebook, which sparked reactions from prominent people in the entertainment industry.

Collins Enebeli Ajereh, also known as Mavin Grandpa, the father of the music producer, expressed gratitude for the development.

Ajereh expressed pride in Don Jazzy and Mavin, thanking God for keeping him alive to watch his son’s accomplishment.

Recall that the Mavin label boss’ mother died in 2022.

He wrote:

“I thank God and I am proud this happened in my life time. I feel fulfilled. Congrats @donjazzy for taking the legacy a notch higher. More grease to your elbows and that of the entire SMD family. God bless.”