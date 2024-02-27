“I And Naeto C Are No Longer In Good Terms Because Of D’Banj” – Rapper Ikechukwu

Rapper Ikechukwu Onunaku has opened up about his disagreement with close friend and colleague Naeto C.

He said that their disagreement stemmed from his friendship with D’Banj and allegations made by Naeto C regarding his managerial and music industry issues.

In a live Instagram conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze, Ikechukwu clarified after being accused of following D’banj around that he was simply interested in his money in his possession which is why he’s following him.

While speaking, he said,

“Naeto and I had a big fallout in London. He was vexing me that ‘I was following D’Banj’ but I was not following D’Banj, I was following our money.

“Meanwhile, Naeto fought me for that in London, after that incident, me and Naeto, we no talk for a while. Me and Naeto don’t even speak right now, and we were good not too long ago.”

SEE VIDEO: