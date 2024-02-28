Adegoke Fayoade, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, says the Command provided water and biscuits for protesters to prevent them from exhaustion.

Recall that on Tuesday, the two-day mass protest called by the Labour Congress (NLC) against the rising cost of living kicked off across the country.

NLC members and residents gathered at the Ikeja underbridge for the protest and were addressed by Funmi Sessi, NLC Lagos chairperson, and the State Commissioner of Police.

Protesters moved from the Ikeja underbridge via Obafemi Awolowo road to the Lagos State Government House at Alausa.

However, during the demonstration, police officers distributed biscuits and water to the protesters.

Fayoade, in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria said the refreshments was needed to prevent people from collapsing during the protest as they trekked a long distance under the hot weather.

He added that the protest was successful, noting that nobody was arrested.

“I provided water and biscuits because I don’t want anyone to collapse on the way.

“We have to use water to strengthen everybody. That is the least we could do.

“The protest went on as agreed with the NLC leadership. We promised them protection from the beginning to the end.”