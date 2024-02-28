The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa, a wanted kidnap kingpin in Abuja.

Josephine Adeh, FCT police spokesperson, in a Tuesday statement, said Fafa was arrested on February 24 after the command raided Sardauna forest in Nasarawa State after receiving credible intelligence.

According to her, the suspect was one of those who FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had placed bounty on.

The spokesperson also said Fafa has confessed to being responsible for the abduction and murder of Chris Agidy, a senior legislative aide to Ned Nwoko, senator representing Delta North.

Nwoko had said his aide was among 19 people abducted from their homes by kidnappers in Galadimawa area of Abuja in 2023.

“The suspect is one of the two kidnappers the Honorable Minister FCT placed bounty on, as the other one namely Saidu Abdulkadir A.K.A Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the Command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr. Chris Agidy, the legal aid to Senator Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village who were later killed by them.

“Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr. Chris Agidy is. The remains was recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to reiterate his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents.

“He equally urges residents to report suspicious activities through the following emergency lines; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883; PCB: 09022222352,” the statement disclosed.