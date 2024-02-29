Basketmouth Criticises Ex Abia Governors, Says They Were Not Up To LGA Chairman Level

Bright Okpocha, an ace comedian known as Basketmouth, mocked Abia state’s former governors.

The comedian, who lauded the state’s current governor, Alex Otti, for his recent performance, remarked that prior governors were not on the same level as local government chairman.

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“I wonder how ALL former Governors of Abia state are feeling now seeing Dr Otti’s current performance. It’s suggesting that the former Governors were not even LGA chairman level. Can someone please check on them to see if they are ok? They must not take it. Okay. Bye.”

SEE POST: