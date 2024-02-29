How I Killed Seven Women Through Dating App – Suspect

One Adebayo Olamide Azeez, a suspected ritual killer, has revealed how he lured seven women through a dating app and killed them for money ritual.

The 32-year-old spoke to newsmen on Thursday, after he was paraded in Abeokuta, Ogun State, alongside a female suspect, Awuraji Mariam, by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu.

He confessed to be a member of a ritualist gang that specialised in killing women and selling their body parts for ritual purposes.

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command had earlier arrested and paraded members of the gang, namely: Moses Abidemi Awuraji, Oluwo Samuel Monday, Peter Oluwalolese, Jamiu Yusuf, Akinwunmi Ifatosin, Sherifff Agbai and Osojieahen Alioneitouria.

They were all arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old woman, Sulaimon Adijat for money ritual.

Adebayo who had been on the run, but was later arrested by the police, said he joined the gang September last year and had participated in the killing of seven women.

Alamutu while parading the suspect said he was arrested on Friday, February 23 in his hideout.

He said the suspect conspired with Moses Abidemi Awuraji, a herbalist to kill the victims for money ritual.

READ ALSO: Shut Up During Argument With Your Husbands – Minister Tells Women

“The suspects strangulated their victims to death and dismembered their body parts and sold to Oluwo Monday Samuel and Alfa Ariwo (who is still at large) for ritual purposes.

“The three suspects confessed to the killing of 10 different ladies at the Igbo Olomi residence of Moses Abidemi”, Alamutu said.

Narrating how he lured and killed the victims, Adebayo said, “I got the ladies from MyChat, which is a hookup app. I just talk to them that I want to hookup with them whenever Moses Abidemi Awuraji contacted me that he needed human body parts.

“I would go on the app and chat the ladies for hookup. I don’t know the ladies before, we don’t have any conversation before, I only talk to them on the app. I ask if they are available and we negotiate on the amount they want to collect, when we reach an agreement, I will send my address to them and they will come over to me at Atan-Ota.

“I will pick them up and call Moses Abidemi Awuraji that they are around. I will then take them to Moses Abidemi Awuraji’s house in Igbo Olomi, Atan-Ota and inside his sitting room we will kill them.

“Abidemi’s wife (Awuraji Mariam) will pin their legs down while I strangle them. I joined the gang in September 2023 and we have killed seven ladies. These were the ladies that I brought to the house that we killed.

“I don’t know what they use the corpses of the ladies for. My job is just to scout for the ladies and bring them in. They don’t usually tell me the amount they will give, at times, they paid me N30,000, other times, they gave me N40,000.

“I can’t say no to them whenever they ask me to bring the ladies. I don’t know who they sell the body parts to and I don’t ask them about it.”

According to Alamutu, the command was working assiduously to unravel the identity of other victims.

He urged members of the public with missing relatives to report to the police with the photographs of the missing persons.